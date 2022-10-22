CPC elects new Central Committee, new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

Xinhua) 11:15, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have been elected at the closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress on Saturday.

