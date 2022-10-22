20th CPC National Congress concludes

Xinhua) 12:35, October 22, 2022

Delegates attend the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The week-long 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded on Saturday in Beijing.

