Home>>
Resolution on Party Constitution amendment adopted at 20th CPC National Congress
(Xinhua) 12:17, October 22, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday passed a resolution on an amendment to the CPC Constitution.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Resolution on 19th CPC Central Committee report adopted at 20th CPC National Congress
- Resolution on work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection adopted at CPC congress
- CPC elects new Central Committee, new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- Developing world looks to China's ongoing success
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (13)
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (12)
- Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds third meeting, Xi Jinping presides over meeting
- Xi Jinping presiding over 20th CPC National Congress closing session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.