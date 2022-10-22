Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (14)

Xinhua) 13:23, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

The CPC has led the Chinese people in building a strong country, said Mokgweetsi Masisi, head of the Botswana Democratic Party and the country's president.

Masisi said his party attaches great importance to and looks forward to strengthening friendly relations with the CPC, so as to push for greater development of relations between the two parties.

He wished the CPC continuous success in advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

The 20th CPC National Congress will provide important political guidance for China's development and push China to achieve greater development and prosperity, said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, voicing great confidence that under the outstanding leadership of the CPC, China will make more brilliant achievements.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the CPC has led China to great success on the path of building a modern socialist country and in eliminating absolute poverty across the country, setting an example for the world.

President of APU-PDGB and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea-Bissau said that against the backdrop of new turbulence and changes in the world, the CPC has shown political vision and wisdom by leading the country to achieve sustainable development with a responsible attitude.

Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus, who is also the president of the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe-Social Democratic Party (MLSTP-PSD), said that the CPC is committed to ensuring a better life for every Chinese citizen and has made unremitting efforts to safeguard national unity and promote economic and social development.

China has made extraordinary achievements since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, providing valuable experience for developing countries including Laos to achieve all-round development, said Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, adding that it is his firm belief that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese people will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his strong belief that the 20th CPC National Congress will make scientific plans for the cause of the party and the country in the next five years and beyond, and chart the course for realizing the long-range objectives through 2035, building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the second centenary goal.

Noting that the 20th CPC National Congress is being held at a critical historical juncture, Nabih Berri, chairman of the Amal Movement and speaker of the parliament of Lebanon, wished the congress a complete success, which will promote China's continuous prosperity and development.

