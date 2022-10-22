Video | Pan's adventures in the Metaverse: A decade of China's changes

(People's Daily App) 14:12, October 22, 2022

Remarkable changes have taken place under the leadership of the Communist Party of China in the past 10 years. Let's follow Pan's adventures in the Metaverse for an insight into how far China has advanced in pursuit of national rejuvenation in the past decade.

(Produced by Zhang Jian and Ni Tao; Intern Wu Meiqi also contributed to this video)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)