China’s future is on great footing

The world is definitely looking to China, a great nation which continues to unfold under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Michael Olugbode takes a selfie at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo/Michael Olugbode)

China has shown a unique system and instrumentality of the CPC National Congress. It is quickly proven different from the Western type of democracy and multi-party system.

This unique system brings every Chinese together for the unity and development of China. The system has allowed for China's resolution of whatever crisis to be seamless. With this system, China is secured today, and her future is on great footing. For the rest of the world, the Chinese system is worth learning and perhaps emulating.

Journalists take photos at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo/Michael Olugbode)

It is my first time visiting China. Throughout my short stay, I have seen people ready to welcome others across the world, and prepared to learn from them too.

They have come together to build great cities with opportunities to develop their economies at their own pace and with a unique sense of competition. I believe the Chinese people have hard work in their DNA, and this has brought their nation to the top in the world.

Foreign journalists have a medical therapy with colleagues during a visit to a Traditional Chinese Medicine hospital on October 11, 2022. (Photo/Michael Olugbode)

The author is a journalist from the Nigerian Newspaper This Day.

