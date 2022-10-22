New CPC leadership to meet press on Sunday

Xinhua) 14:53, October 22, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will meet the press on Sunday after they are elected at a plenary meeting on the same day.

The new CPC leadership will be elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. They will meet Chinese and foreign journalists in Beijing at around 12 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and Xinhuanet. It will also be relayed simultaneously by television and radio stations across China, as well as news websites, new media platforms, large outdoor screens and mobile televisions.

