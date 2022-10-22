Uzbek journalist: Report to 20th CPC National Congress demonstrates China’s confidence in development

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 16. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a report on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Kenjaev Ruslan, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek newspaper Narodnoe Slovo, poses for a photo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Kenjaev Ruslan, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek newspaper Narodnoe Slovo, attended the opening session of the national congress and covered the event at the Great Hall of the People.

“I, along with journalists from other countries, listened to the Chinese leader’s report spanning nearly two hours, which covered a wide range of topics including promoting high-quality development and green development, advancing Party building, and foreign policy,” he told People’s Daily Online.

“After giving a brief review of the achievements China made over the past decade, the report set forth the tasks for the next five years and the medium to long term. These tasks demonstrate China’s confidence in its development,” he said.

Ruslan paid particular attention to what was said in the report on safeguarding world peace and ensuring national security, which he believed is essential to the implementation of a country's plans in all key areas.

He said stability is of the highest interest for a country, as the world is undergoing unprecedented changes, with intensifying conflicts in many countries.

Kenjaev Ruslan, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek newspaper Narodnoe Slovo, poses for a photo before entering the Great Hall of the People in Beijing ahead of the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

“China has resolutely pursued a holistic approach to national security to promote world peace and development. China has set an example for other countries in this regard,” he said.

“Previously, I received information that China's development achievements are mainly attributable to the leadership of the CPC. This time, as a journalist at the national congress, I saw in person how an efficient governance system works in China, and how the country pays attention to the voice of its 1.4 billion people and strives to fulfill their aspirations," Ruslan told People’s Daily Online.

The national congress has drawn widespread attention from the international community, and it’s easy to understand why, according to Ruslan. He noted that China, the world's second largest economy, has contributed over 30 percent to global economic growth and over 70 percent to global poverty reduction. Events of great political significance in China have a significant impact on the global development process, he said.

A photo of a crossroad near Beijing’s East Third Ring Road taken by Kenjaev Ruslan, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek newspaper Narodnoe Slovo. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Ruslan has been to China many times and witnessed the changes that have taken place here. He said that compared with 10 years ago when he visited China for the first time, the country has become more liveable thanks to more convenient transport and greatly improved air quality in cities.

"This time, I visited many places in China and found that people's living conditions have improved remarkably, both in urban and rural areas," Ruslan said.

Ruslan has published several articles on China's economic and social development, seeking to tell readers what has allowed China to scale new heights.

“I believe that one of the main reasons is that the Chinese people have united as one and the CPC has led them to continue advancing toward great goals,” Ruslan said.

A photo of a tea garden in Pingli county, Ankang city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province taken by Kenjaev Ruslan, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek newspaper Narodnoe Slovo. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

