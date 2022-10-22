CPC’s strong cohesiveness and determination key to China’s success: Kazakh veteran journalist

October 22, 2022

The strong cohesiveness and determination of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are the key to China’s success, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, noted in an interview with People’s Daily Online.

Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, reads news stories about the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China online. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Korzhumbayev, who has covered the 18th and the 19th national congresses of the CPC in Beijing, listened via video link to a report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the opening session of the 20th CPC National Congress on Oct. 16.

“The idea of ‘This country is its people’ embodies Chinese wisdom”

“Xi said in his report, ‘This country is its people; the people are the country.’ The idea embodies Chinese wisdom and strength,” Korzhumbayev said, noting that he was deeply impressed by many of the things expressed in the report.

“The 20th National Congress of the CPC was important because it set new goals and tasks for China’s development, and I believe all these tasks will be implemented,” he said.

Korzhumbayev said that the report delivered at the congress reiterated China’s firm opposition to all forms of hegemonism, power politics, Cold War mentality, interference in the internal affairs of other countries and double standards, adding that this clear standpoint has won global respect and demonstrated again that China is a friendly neighbor and reliable partner.

China has created a miracle in fighting poverty

Korzhumbayev still vividly remembers the 19th National Congress of the CPC. “The 19th National Congress of the CPC showed an unprecedented level of China’s opening-up. And five years later, we see the tangible results of China’s unremitting efforts to advance its grand cause,” he said.

Noting that Xi announced on Feb. 25, 2021 that China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty, Korzhumbayev pointed out that China is the only country in the world that has truly won a victory over poverty. He added that China has created a miracle in fighting poverty and provided successful experience in poverty alleviation for other countries.

Against the difficult backdrop of a grim international situation intertwined with the COVID-19 pandemic, China has lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty, which was a hard-won achievement, he said.

The achievement was the result of earnest implementation of national policies and plans and a systematic implementation of set goals, said Korzhumbayev, who stressed that the improvement in the Chinese people’s well-being has proven that China’s economy is healthy and its policies are effective.

Strong cohesiveness of China’s ruling party is key to country’s success

The CPC not only preserves its own traditions, but applies the experience of other countries to its governance in a scientific manner after comprehensive analysis, Korzhumbayev said.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era represents a new result of the efforts to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context. It was inspired by the practical experience and collective wisdom of the CPC and the Chinese people and manifests the essence of the contemporary Chinese people’s spirit,” he said.

With its strong cohesiveness and determination, the CPC unites the Chinese people in moving steadily toward new goals, which is the key to China’s success, the veteran journalist noted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)