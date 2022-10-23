Home>>
Communique of 1st plenum of 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection issued
(Xinhua) 12:49, October 23, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The communique of the first plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was issued on Sunday.
The communique was adopted at the session on Sunday in Beijing, which was presided over by Li Xi.
At the plenary session, the commission elected its secretary, deputy secretaries and standing committee members, and reported the election results to the CPC Central Committee for approval.
A total of 132 of the 133 members of the 20th CCDI attended the session.
