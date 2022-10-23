Home>>
Xi Jinping leads CPC leadership in meeting the press
(Xinhua) 12:09, October 23, 2022
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led the other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee in meeting the press Sunday at the Great Hall of the People.
