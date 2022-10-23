Home>>
Xi stresses significance of 20th CPC National Congress
(Xinhua) 12:56, October 23, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Sunday the 20th CPC National Congress was a congress of holding the banner high, pooling the strength, and promoting solidarity and dedication.
Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- List of members of 20th CPC Central Committee
- List of members of 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- List of alternate members of 20th CPC Central Committee
- Full text of resolution on Party Constitution amendment
- Full text of resolution on work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- Full text of resolution on 19th CPC Central Committee report
- Vigor and capability to push for Chinese modernization
- SAR youth welcomes integration strategies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.