Xi stresses significance of 20th CPC National Congress

Xinhua) 12:56, October 23, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Sunday the 20th CPC National Congress was a congress of holding the banner high, pooling the strength, and promoting solidarity and dedication.

Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

