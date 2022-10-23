Jieqiong at 20th CPC National Congress | Closing session

(People's Daily App) 13:51, October 23, 2022

The closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress has just finished at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, installing a new Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The congress approved a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee and a work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Delegates also approved an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

In the following day, the newly-elected CPC Central Committee will elect the members of the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary at its first plenary session.

That’s all for our coverage of the 20th CPC National Congress, thanks for following.

(Video produced by He Jieqiong, Fang Ziyi, Wang Xiangyu and Lin Yuan)

