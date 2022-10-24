Xi meets with CPC National Congress delegates

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with delegates, specially invited delegates and non-voting participants of the 20th CPC National Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. Xi had group photos taken with them. Other leaders also took part in the meeting. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Sunday met with more than 2,700 delegates, specially invited delegates and non-voting participants of the 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was greeted by long and warm applause at the Great Hall of the People. He had group photos taken with them.

Other leaders also took part in the meeting.

The 20th CPC National Congress was held from Oct. 16 to 22 in Beijing.

