Xi stresses acting for people, relying on people

Xinhua) 13:08, October 23, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addresses the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. Xi Jinping and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi met the press on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Sunday said the Party should always act for the people and rely on the people on the journey ahead.

Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

The CPC will not be daunted by high winds, choppy waters or even dangerous storms, for the people will always have its back and give it confidence, Xi said.

"Taking their priorities as ours and acting on their wishes, we will continue the hard work to turn their aspiration for a better life into a reality," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)