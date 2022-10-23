Languages

Archive

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Home>>

Xi Jinping addressing the press

(Xinhua) 12:12, October 23, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, began to address the press on Sunday. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories