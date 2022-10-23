Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (15)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

The CPC has led the Chinese people in creating remarkable achievements in all fields, said Armanda Berta dos Santos, leader of the KHUNTO Party and Timor-Leste's vice prime minister, hailing Xi's foresight as admirable.

Under the strong leadership of Xi, China has realized its first centenary goal and is playing an increasingly important role in the present-day world, said Mahinda Rajapaksa, leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and the country's former president, deeming the 20th CPC National Congress as a new milestone in building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

China is recognized by the international community as a leading force and an example and source of inspiration for developing countries, said Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics and China's system of governance have become successful models of striving for people's happiness, he added.

The world is facing huge geopolitical challenges, said Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli, a member of the Central Committee of the South African Communist Party and deputy speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa. He said he believes the 20th CPC National Congress will help the world overcome the difficulties.

Jose Luis Gioja, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, expressed confidence that the CPC will continue to lead China in striving for the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and play an important role in addressing challenges in today's world.

The 20th CPC National Congress reviews the successful experience of the past and draws up a blueprint for future development, which will surely lead China to new development, said Stephen Ayesu Ntim, national chairman of Ghana's New Patriotic Party.

The CPC has led the Chinese people in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, a great achievement that will go down in the history of human development, said Sophia Shaningwa, secretary general of the SWAPO Party of Namibia.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has eliminated absolute poverty, significantly improved the living standards of its people and become the world's second-largest economy, which are remarkable achievements in the world, said Norbert Ratsirahonana, chief of the national office of Malagasy political coalition IRD and former Malagasy prime minister.

