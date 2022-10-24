Heads of parties congratulate Xi

China Daily) 08:36, October 24, 2022

Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, extended his warmest congratulations to Xi Jinping for continuing to lead the CPC.

Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in his message said that he firmly believes that the CPC and the Chinese people will certainly fulfill all tasks under Xi's leadership.

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, said that the reelection reflected that the CPC and Chinese people of all ethnic groups highly trust and respect Xi as a wise leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and the Cuban president, said he believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and Chinese people will surely achieve new accomplishments in the new era.

