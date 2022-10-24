Home>>
CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on report to 20th national congress
(Xinhua) 08:46, October 24, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold a press conference Monday morning to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress.
The press conference, which will start at 10 a.m. Monday, will be broadcast live by China Media Group, as well as on people.com.cn, xinhuanet.com, and china.com.cn.
