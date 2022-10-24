Brief introductions of members of CPC central leading bodies

Xinhua) 08:26, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The following are the brief introductions of the members of the central leading bodies of the Communist Party of China:

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping, male, Han ethnicity, was born in June 1953 and is from Fuping, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in January 1969 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in January 1974. Xi graduated from School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Tsinghua University where he completed an in-service graduate program in Marxist theory and ideological and political education. He holds a Doctor of Law degree.

Xi is currently General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Chairman of the PRC Central Military Commission.

