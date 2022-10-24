Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress (19)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders, government officials and lawmakers worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping of the committee on the convening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Peda Grbin, president of the Social Democratic Party of Croatia, said the 20th CPC National Congress is of great significance and believes that the principles and policies formulated at the congress will promote the development of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and the two countries.

Bassam Salhi, general secretary of the Palestinian People's Party, expressed his belief that the 20th CPC National Congress will further advance the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and promote the common values of mankind.

The great achievements China has made since the 18th CPC National Congress have led the development of the world, and the CPC has played an important role in pursuing human progress and world harmony, said Abdul Wahab al-Ansi, secretary general of the Yemeni Islah Party.

In recent years, the CPC has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation, green development, scientific and technological innovation, and the fight against COVID-19, said Richard Todwong, secretary general of Uganda's National Resistance Movement party.

His party believes that the 20th CPC National Congress will further promote China's development and prosperity, Todwong said.

The CPC has opened a new path for China's social, economic and cultural development in the past 100 years, and the 20th CPC National Congress will certainly have a profound impact on China's future development, said Stefanos Stefanou, general secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Benyamin Poghosyan, chairman of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies in Armenia;

Jim O'Neill, a member of the British House of Lords;

Keith Bennett, co-editor of the Friends of Socialist China platform;

Istvan Ujhelyi, vice chair of the Committee on Transport and Tourism of the European Parliament, and president of Europe-China One Belt One Road Cultural &Tourism Development Committee;

Miguel Figueroa, president of the Canadian Peace Congress;

Solo Mara, secretary general of the Pacific Islands Development Forum;

Matteo Marchisio, China-based country director and representative for the International Fund for Agricultural Development;

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan;

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle;

Malaysia's People's Justice Party;

Myanmar's National League for Democracy;

The Democratic Patriots' Unified Party in Tunisia;

Argentina's Republican Proposal party;

The Workers' Party in Brazil;

The Broad Front party of Costa Rica;

The Socialist Party of Chile;

The Modern Revolutionary Party in the Dominican Republic;

The Peruvian Communist Party (Unity);

The Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party;

The French Communist Party;

The Communist Party of Greece;

The Italian Communist Party;

The Communist Party of Norway;

Spain's United Left party;

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist);

Central Committee, Union Party, Lebanon;

The Central Committee of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice of Eritrea;

The National Executive Committee of the Movement of Popular Participation of Uruguay;

The Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party;

The Executive Committee of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova;

The Central Committee of the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova;

International Department of the Podemos party of Spain;

The foreign ministry of Equatorial Guinea;

The Secretariat of the World Peace Council;

Social Democracy-Mongolian Women's Association;

Libyan Youth Leaders;

The People's National Movement (PNM) National Youth League in Trinidad and Tobago;

The Italian Communist Youth Federation;

Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations.

