Languages

Archive

Monday, October 24, 2022

Home>>

Highlights from Xi's remarks to the press

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:14, October 24, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addressed the press on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Here are some highlights:


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories