CPC Central Committee holds press conference on report to 20th national congress

Xinhua) 14:28, October 24, 2022

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference on Oct. 24, 2022 to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)