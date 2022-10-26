Home>>
Full text of the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
(Xinhua) 08:21, October 26, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Oct. 22 approved the report presented by Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee.
Please find the document in the attachment.
