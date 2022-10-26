CPC leadership makes arrangements for implementing Party congress guiding principles

Xinhua) 08:16, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Tuesday to make arrangements for studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the Party's 20th National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting, which also deliberated the regulations on strengthening and safeguarding the Party Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership, and the detailed rules for the implementation of the eight-point decision on work conduct.

Studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress is a primary political task for the Party and the country at present and for some time to come, the meeting said.

The meeting demanded a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

It also stressed understanding of major issues including Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, and the Chinese path to modernization.

The comprehension of the strategic arrangements made by the 20th CPC National Congress for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects was underscored at the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the arrangements and requirements set forth by the 20th CPC National Congress ought to be implemented in all aspects of economic and social development. It also stressed preparing, both mentally and in the work, for all kinds of complex issues.

Upholding and strengthening the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the common political responsibility of the entire Party, the meeting underscored.

It stressed maintaining a high degree of unity ideologically, politically, and in action with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

The meeting also underscored continuous efforts in addressing the problems of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism, and maintaining close ties with the people.

