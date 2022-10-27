We Are China

Full text of Constitution of Communist Party of China

Xinhua) 08:10, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted the revised Constitution of the CPC on Oct. 22.

Please find the document in the attachment.

Full text of Constitution of Communist Party of China

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)