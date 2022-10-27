Home>>
Full text of Constitution of Communist Party of China
(Xinhua) 08:10, October 27, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted the revised Constitution of the CPC on Oct. 22.
Please find the document in the attachment.
