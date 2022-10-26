Non-CPC personages briefed on Party congress guiding principles

Xinhua) 09:36, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Tuesday briefed non-CPC personages on the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, You Quan, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed these guiding principles to members of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of personages without party affiliation.

Noting the great significance of the 20th CPC National Congress, You stressed that studying and implementing the guiding principles of the congress is a primary political task of the united front at present and for some time to come.

You expressed the hope that efforts will be made to pool the will and strength for fulfilling the arrangements made by the 20th CPC National Congress and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)