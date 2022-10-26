Non-CPC personages briefed on Party congress guiding principles
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Tuesday briefed non-CPC personages on the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.
Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, You Quan, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed these guiding principles to members of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of personages without party affiliation.
Noting the great significance of the 20th CPC National Congress, You stressed that studying and implementing the guiding principles of the congress is a primary political task of the united front at present and for some time to come.
You expressed the hope that efforts will be made to pool the will and strength for fulfilling the arrangements made by the 20th CPC National Congress and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.
Photos
Related Stories
- Central Military Commission stresses study of Party congress guiding principles
- China's far-reaching blueprint boosts global confidence
- Full text of the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
- CPC leadership makes arrangements for implementing Party congress guiding principles
- A new journey
- China to make greater contributions to human progress
- CPC reaffirms commitment to multiparty cooperation, consultation
- China's top legislature, State Council, top political advisory body study guiding principles of 20th CPC National Congress
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.