Chinese anti-graft chief stresses study of Party congress guiding principles

Xinhua) 09:14, October 27, 2022

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, addresses the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC CCDI on Oct. 26, 2022.

Li on Wednesday attended the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC CCDI and a meeting of the CPC CCDI and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) to convey and study the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, on Wednesday stressed making great efforts to study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and to firmly exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance.

Disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies should fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said Li.

He issued the instructions when addressing the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC CCDI and a meeting of the CPC CCDI and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) to convey and study the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

It will be the primary political task for the present and for some time to come for the whole Party to study, publicize and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, he said.

The CCDI, NCS and disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies of all levels should equip themselves with a better understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, he said.

Li asked disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies to firmly safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, take coordinated steps to see that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to become corrupt, and win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

He also told them to conduct concrete, targeted and regular political oversight so as to ensure that the strategic plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress will be implemented.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)