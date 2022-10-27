Booklet of CPC Constitution published

Xinhua) 09:10, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC), deliberated and adopted at the 20th CPC National Congress, has been published by People's Publishing House.

The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstores across the country from Wednesday.

