Senior Chinese official stresses promoting Party congress guiding principles

Xinhua) 09:50, October 29, 2022

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting on studying, publicizing, and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, Friday called for full strength to study, publicize, and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

People working in publicity and ideological departments should fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting held here.

He urged them to acquire a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

They should align their thoughts and actions with the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and pool their wisdom and strength in fulfilling the objectives and tasks set by the congress, he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)