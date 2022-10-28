Late former senior political advisor cremated

Xinhua) 14:44, October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The body of Qian Zhengying, vice chairwoman of the seventh to ninth national committees of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was cremated in Beijing Friday.

Qian, also a senior academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, died of illness in Beijing on Oct. 22 at the age of 99.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had either visited Qian when she was in hospital or offered their condolences to her family after her death.

Entrusted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, CPPCC National Committee Chairman Wang Yang, along with other senior officials, paid their final respects to Qian at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing Friday.

They stood in silent tribute and bowed three times in front of Qian's body before the cremation. They also conveyed the condolences of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and of other leaders to her family.

Qian was extolled in an official statement as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter and an outstanding leader in the development of China's water conservancy and electricity sectors.

