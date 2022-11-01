China's political advisors discuss study of key Party congress

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2022. The Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

At the meeting, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presented a report regarding the congress and its guiding principles.

Presiding over the meeting, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for efforts to study, comprehend and implement the guiding principles of the congress, and resolutely fulfill the goals and tasks put forth by the congress.

He also called on the CPPCC to improve its role as a body dedicated to consultation, and devote its wisdom and strength to the construction of a modern socialist country in all respects and the advancement of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

