CPC will continue leading China in achieving prosperity: UAE ambassador

Xinhua) 16:00, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The past ten years have been glorious for China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the party will continue to lead China in achieving prosperity, Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China, told Xinhua in an interview.

Dhaheri made the remarks when talking about the concluded 20th CPC National Congress. The ambassador has visited Guangdong, Shanxi, Jilin, Xinjiang, and many other places in China and has been invited to attend or listen to major events such as the grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the annual "two sessions." He also participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services as a representative of the guest of honor this year.

Through a series of five-year plans and strategic development goals, China has made remarkable achievements in raising its GDP per capita, literacy, health, and average life expectancy, Dhaheri said.

"The pace of development over the past ten years has been especially notable," he added.

"When the People's Republic of China was founded, it was a largely agrarian, underdeveloped country. In subsequent decades, China transformed itself into the 'workshop' of the world and an engine for global growth," Dhaheri said.

He said the CPC would continue to lead China to achieve prosperity at home and expand its influence abroad.

The report at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the CPC said that China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting mutual development and is dedicated to promoting a human community with a shared future.

With appreciation to the remarks, Dhaheri said China's engagement in international affairs and devotion to climate sustainability builds on its domestic achievements, and these positive implications resonate across the globe.

"The UAE will actively work with China to strengthen multilateralism and pursue a more peaceful and prosperous world for all," he said.

Noting that China is now the largest trading partner to the UAE, and the UAE is China's largest non-oil trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, Dhaheri said the UAE expects to further accelerate its infrastructure construction under the Belt and Road Initiative.

"I believe that the scope of this partnership will continue to expand and diversify, with new areas of cooperation, including climate change mitigation, innovation and technology, food security, energy security, financial services, education, and international humanitarian assistance," Dhaheri said.

"I look forward to seeing our relationship tighten through more frequent collaboration and exchanges," he added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)