Senior CPC official urges promotion of Party congress guiding principles

Xinhua) 08:34, October 31, 2022

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, speaks at a meeting on the promotion of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi has urged efforts to effectively promote the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting on the promotion of the guiding principles.

In his speech, Cai emphasized that publicity activities ought to be meticulously organized and carried out, so as to inspire all Party members and officials to align their thinking with the guiding principles of the congress, and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Central publicity teams should promote the guiding principles comprehensively, accurately and profoundly, and help Party members, officials and the public deepen understanding of the guiding principles, he said.

The meeting was presided over by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

