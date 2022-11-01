Senior CPC official expounds on significance of key Party congress

Xinhua) 09:28, November 01, 2022

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, gives a lecture on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Monday expounded on the significance of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while giving a lecture on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the congress.

In his lecture, Li introduced the work of the past five years and the great changes in the first decade of the new era, the goals and tasks of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, and the requirement of using the Party's transformation to steer social transformation.

Li called for solidarity and further endeavors to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects, and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

