Interview: Chinese path to modernization to continuously improve people's well-being -- Japan's Komeito party leader

Xinhua) 09:39, October 31, 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) shoulders the responsibility of seeking happiness for the people and the Chinese path to modernization will surely continue to improve the people's well-being, a Japanese political party leader has said.

The CPC adheres to the spirit of self-reform and under its leadership, the Chinese economy has been constantly forging ahead, said Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito, in a recent interview with Xinhua, applauding China's tremendous development achievements over the past decade.

"China has been setting its future development goals with a long-term perspective and making continuous efforts to achieve them," he said. "Komeito party has been paying close attention to the progress of the Chinese path to modernization," an important concept highlighted in the report of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Yamaguchi noted that despite their differences in political systems, Japan and China should work together on the basis of mutual respect and common values of mankind to realize their people's goals of pursuing happiness, good-neighborliness and prosperity.

Speaking of his expectations about the future China-Japan relations, Yamaguchi said the two sides should make active efforts to maintain good bilateral relations, carry out dialogue and exchanges, constantly strengthen mutual trust, as well as safeguard and develop friendly, stable and constructive relations.

The two sides should also work together to safeguard world peace and stability, he said.

Yamaguchi said he looked forward to consolidating and strengthening the long-term friendly relations between the Komeito party and the CPC, and further promoting Japan-China cooperation.

