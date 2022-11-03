China will make more glorious achievements under leadership of CPC: Mongolian politician

09:37, November 03, 2022 By Li Yingqi, Huo Wen ( People's Daily

"China is a builder of world peace and a contributor to global development. I appreciate the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping," said B. Batbaatar, deputy chairperson of the Mongolian Civil Will-Green Party in a recent interview with People's Daily.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who came to China for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

The initiative fully indicates that China is committed to maintaining world peace and promoting win-win cooperation and the happiness of the people around the world, Batbaatar added.

Batbaatar said the GDI focuses on development issues faced by the world, especially developing countries, and will play an important role in promoting global development.

The governments of China and Mongolia issued a joint statement when Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February this year.

The two sides agreed to further synergize the China-proposed GDI and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Mongolia's "Vision 2050" long-term development policy and the new revival policy, to expand cooperation in trade, investment, finance, minerals, energy, interconnectivity, infrastructure, digital economy and green development.

Batbaatar believes it is a practical measure to advance cooperation between the two countries.

Batbaatar has paid multiple visits to China, where he witnessed the country's huge development progress.

Photo shows B. Batbaatar, deputy chairperson of the Mongolian Civil Will-Green Party, in his office in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. (Photo provided by B. Batbaatar)

He said China's development experience is recognized by the international society, and Mongolia hopes to learn from such experience.

The Mongolian Civil Will-Green Party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have launched various exchange activities. Many young cadres of the Mongolian party have visited China for study.

Batbaatar told People's Daily that these young cadres are eager to visit China and expect to take courses on Chinese culture and the BRI.

The Mongolian editions of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and "Up and Out of Poverty" were released at a China-Mongolia seminar on state governance held in Ulan Bator in August, 2019. Batbaatar attended the seminar.

"I still vividly remember that day. President Xi's works involve multiple areas such as politics, economy, culture and diplomacy, demonstrating his profound thinking and long-term vision on the past, the present and the future," Batbaatar said.

Anti-pandemic materials donated by China to Mongolia are exported via a land port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, May 11, 2021. A green channel was opened to ensure the fastest delivery of the materials to Mongolia. (People's Daily Online/Guo Pengjie)

"By reading these books, I gained a deeper understanding of the CPC's guiding philosophy and strategic thinking," he added.

Batbaatar believes it is impossible to comprehend China's development achievements and valuable experience if one doesn't associate the country's progress with the CPC.

He said the CPC unites and leads the Chinese people in working ceaselessly for a better life, and has embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country.

"I believe China will make more glorious achievements under the leadership of the CPC," Batbaatar said.

As a Mongolian saying goes, “Neighbors are connected at heart and share a common destiny.” The global spread of Covid-19 is causing great concern, China and Mongolia have offered mutual assistance to tide over difficulties.

For instance, central China's Hubei province, once hard-hit by the pandemic, shipped local tea to Mongolia as gifts in appreciation of the latter's previous donation of sheep in support of China's COVID-19 fight.

Besides, China offered over four million doses of vaccines for Mongolia when Mongolia was experiencing the most difficult time in fighting the disease.

Batbaatar noted that China, as a friendly neighbor of Mongolia, has offered sincere assistance for his country, providing batches of vaccines.

China has also donated anti-pandemic materials to many other countries, worked to promote the fair, equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and actively launched cooperation with other countries, he said.

"Unquestionably, China has made important contributions to global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 and to the recovery of the global economy," Batbaatar told People's Daily.

Mongolians see Beijing as a "blessed land" as their country won its first Olympic gold medal during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, Batbaatar attended a Winter Olympics-themed activity collecting artworks showcasing the China-Mongolia friendship jointly held by the two sides. He was deeply impressed by the successful Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"The Winter Olympics is a top sports event for people around the world. It is conducive to promoting solidarity and bridging differences," Batbaatar said.

He noted that China has demonstrated to the world the charm of "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, by delivering the games as scheduled and providing an important platform for promoting peace and friendship amid the pandemic.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)