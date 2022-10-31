Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (12)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that under Xi's outstanding leadership, China has made historic achievements in economic and social development, scientific and technological innovation and other fields, and will usher in an even better future.

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum said that Xi has led China to great achievements in national development, and his election demonstrates the unparalleled confidence of the Chinese people in him.

The 20th CPC National Congress has charted the future course for the Chinese people, and it is believed that China will make new major contributions to peace, democracy, development, human rights and international cooperation, said Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said that thanks to Xi's efforts, Cyprus and China have forged closer ties. He said he believes that the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries in various fields will be further strengthened.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended sincere congratulations to Xi on his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. He wished the friendly Chinese people continuous development and progress, and that the strategic partnership between Qatar and China will be further strengthened.

Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee demonstrates the trust of the CPC and the Chinese people in him, said Pravind Jugnauth, leader of the Militant Socialist Movement of Mauritius and Mauritian prime minister.

He voiced confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will remain committed to safeguarding international peace and stability.

In the course of achieving the Second Centenary Goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects, China will have closer cooperation with other developing countries, said Gaston Browne, leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and the country's prime minister.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa expressed sincere congratulations to Xi, saying she believes that under Xi's strong leadership, China will continue to develop and always enjoy prosperity.

China has provided the world with a solution to poverty alleviation of milestone significance, said Ronnie Brunswijk, head of the General Liberation and Development Party (ABOP), who is also vice president of Suriname.

Brunswijk also said that the ABOP looks forward to strengthening relations with the CPC and continuously promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of Thailand's Palang Pracharath Party and the country's deputy prime minister, said that his party is willing to further deepen all-round exchanges and cooperation with the CPC and make greater contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the welfare of the two peoples.

