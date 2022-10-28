Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (9)

Xinhua) 15:41, October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Under Xi's strong leadership, the CPC Central Committee has united and led the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in successfully coping with various challenges, said Mia Mottley, leader of the Barbados Labour Party and also Barbadian prime minister, adding that she firmly believes that the CPC will bring a brighter future for China and the world.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, Malta and China have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, said Robert Abela, leader of Malta Labour Party and also Maltese prime minister, looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of the two peoples.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his belief that under Xi's leadership, the CPC will play an even greater role in maintaining national stability and development and improving people's well-being, adding that Armenia and China will write a new chapter in their traditional friendship.

China is one of major countries in the world with foremost influence and plays an important role on the world stage, said Bakir Izetbegovic, chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Party of Democratic Action and vice chairman of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly.

He said he looks forward to working with Xi to further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and enhance friendly relations between the two countries.

Moses Wetangula, leader of the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy-Kenya party and speaker of Kenya's National Assembly, said he looks forward to working with Xi to deepen relations between Kenya and China and jointly embrace a brighter future.

Sultan al-Barakani, assistant secretary-general of General People's Congress party of Yemen and speaker of the Yemeni parliament, said he firmly believes the CPC will surely achieve new great victories under its new leadership, expressing the willingness to join hands with China and the CPC on the journey of reform and development.

Under Xi's leadership, China has become the world's economic powerhouse, resolutely defended its interests on the international stage, upheld international fairness and justice, and greatly enhanced the international status of Asian countries, said Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan's Senate.

KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and former Nepali prime minister, extended sincere congratulations on Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, saying that it has a significant impact on the region and the world at large.

Oli said he hopes China will lead the international community, especially developing countries, to achieve sustainable development goals, and to promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party of Japan, said his party stands ready to work together with the CPC to forge a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship so as to make contributions to international peace and stability.

The 20th CPC National Congress has achieved important outcomes, and Xi's election has shown the trust and support of the Chinese people extended to him, said Sergey Mironov, chairman of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party.

Mironov said he believes that Xi will continue to lead the Chinese people in accomplishing all tasks and goals.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, expressed the expectation that the relations between his party and the CPC as well as the ties between the two countries will be deepened, so as to bring more opportunities to bilateral cooperation in various areas.

He voiced confidence that under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will, for sure, continue achieving development and prosperity.

Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee will push forward the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, said Abou el-Fadhl Baadji, general secretary of Algeria's National Liberation Front party, noting that his party is ready to enhance friendly relations with the CPC to serve the interests of both countries.

Asadollah Badamchian, secretary-general of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party, said Xi's election demonstrates the high-level trust of the Chinese people in him.

Badamchian said he hopes that under Xi's guidance, Iran-China friendly cooperation will be continuously strengthened, bringing more benefits to other developing countries.

Sophia Shaningwa, secretary general of the SWAPO Party of Namibia, said that the SWAPO Party looks forward to mutual support and mutual learning with the sisterly CPC and strengthening their cooperation.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)