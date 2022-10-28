Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (8)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Under Xi's leadership, China has made transformative achievements across the board in the past decade, said Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, chairman of the Federal Party of the Philippines and president of the country, expressing his willingness to work with the CPC's new central leadership to deepen bilateral relations and contribute to the development of both countries, as well as regional peace, prosperity and stability.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended sincere greetings and congratulations to Xi, saying that he looks forward to working with Xi to give new impetus to the development of India-China relations.

Faced with grave challenges, the world should take on the mission of promoting peace and development and work tirelessly to achieve it, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella, extending his warmest congratulations to Xi.

Xi's election fully reflects the CPC and the Chinese people's confidence in him, said Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who expressed appreciation for the glorious achievements of the Party and its productive contributions to raising the Chinese people's living standards.

President of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement and Cameroonian President Paul Biya expressed confidence that under Xi's leadership, the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two parties and between the two countries will be strengthened.

Xi's election reflects the whole party's trust and confidence in him, said Paul Kagame, leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, also president of the country. He wished Xi continued success in leading China forward, and said that he looks forward to working with Xi to strengthen friendly relations between his party and the CPC, as well as between the two countries.

Noting that Zambia and China boast a long history of all-weather friendship and fruitful cooperation in various fields, Hakainde Hichilema, president of Zambia's United Party for National Development and president of the country, said that he looks forward to working with Xi to deepen bilateral relations for the benefit of their people.

The CPC's great achievements in building a modern socialist country in all respects are impressive, said Chairman of Suriname's Progressive Reform Party and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. He expressed his sincere hope that China will continue to play an active role in shaping a peaceful and friendly international environment, adding that he stands ready to work with Xi to promote the sound development of the Suriname-China strategic partnership of cooperation.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh expressed confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will successfully achieve the Second Centenary Goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects to continue to benefit the Chinese people.

Noting that China always upholds the principle and justice, safeguards peace and is committed to promoting the common development of humanity, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that people across the world have new expectations for China.

Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated Xi on his election and expressed hope that the two countries will deepen dialogue and exchanges in various fields.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, China has made remarkable achievements in many important fields, said Taur Matan Ruak, president of the People's Liberation Party of Timor-Leste and prime minister of the country. Timor-Leste is willing to learn from China's development achievements and modernization path as it strives to build its own country, he added.

