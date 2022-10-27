Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (6)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni sent his sincerest and warmest congratulations on Xi's election on behalf of Queen Mother Norodom Monineath, the royal family and the Cambodian people. He is confident that Xi will better unite and lead the CPC and Chinese people of all ethnic groups to advance the cause of building a modern socialist country in all respects, and to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.

The king said he looks forward to working with Xi to carry on bilateral traditional friendship and promote the building of the Cambodia-China community with a shared future, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.

China has scored remarkable achievements in the past decade under Xi's strong leadership, said leader of the Sierra Leone People's Party and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, expressing his belief that the 20th CPC National Congress will open a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Sierra Leone and China.

Xi's election fully demonstrates the Chinese people's trust and confidence in him, said Chairperson of the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, wishing Xi a greater success in leading the country and serving the people.

Yoweri Museveni, chairman of Uganda's National Resistance Movement and Ugandan president, said he expects to work with Xi to continuously promote the common development and prosperity of the two countries, so as to bring benefits to their people.

China is striding forward on a new journey to realize its Second Centenary Goal, said Daniel Ortega, secretary-general of the Sandinista National Liberation Front and Nicaraguan president, and Vice President Rosario Murillo, adding Nicaragua is willing to work with China to push for continuous progress of human society, and build a better world.

Under Xi's leadership, China has made remarkable achievements in various fields, said Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, adding that he highly cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, and believes the Kuwait-China strategic partnership will achieve greater development.

Under Xi's leadership, China will take bigger strides toward the Second Centenary Goal of building the country into a great modern socialist country in all respects, said Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

She hopes that China will realize its aspiration for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation at an early date, and looks forward to a higher level of friendly cooperation between Nepal and China.

Comorian President Azali Assoumani said he believes Xi will lead China to continuous prosperity and a bigger role on the international stage.

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan wished Xi a success at this noble position, and hopes the friendly Chinese people will achieve continuous progress and prosperity under Xi's leadership.

Under Xi's leadership, China has made historic achievements, noted Roosevelt Skerrit, leader of the Dominica Labour Party and prime minister of the country, saying that Xi's election reflects the strong support for him from the party and the Chinese people, and that he expects the CPC to play a bigger role in global affairs.

President of Vanuatu's Vanua'aku Pati party and Prime Minister Bob Loughman said he firmly believes that the CPC will unswervingly lead the Chinese people to realize high-quality development and comprehensive modernization.

He expressed his willingness to work with Xi to lift the friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the two parties to a higher level.

