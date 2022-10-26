Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (5)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

As an outstanding leader of the CPC and the Chinese people, Xi has won respect across the world, said President of the Prosperity Party and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, voicing his hope to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the CPC and the Prosperity Party.

Bolivia and China are brotherly countries that support and help each other, said Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president.

Xi's election will promote balanced and multipolar development of regional forces, he said.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov said that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve the goal of building a great modern socialist country by building on its achievements in the past decade.

The Chinese people have made great development achievements thanks to the CPC's unremitting efforts and Xi's motivational role as the leader of the CPC, said Azat Peruashev, chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

Aibek Matkerimov, chairman of the Ata-Jurt Kyrgyzstan party, said that he believes under Xi's leadership, China will surely achieve greater prosperity and development.

Under Xi's leadership, the CPC will continue to lead China to continue marching forward along the journey of developing the national economy, building a harmonious society and advancing great reforms, said Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov.

Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the Workers' Party of Brazil, said she believes that Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee will guide the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics to new achievements.

Hilal Hilal, assistant secretary-genral of Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party of Syria, said he believes that Xi will lead the Party and the people of all ethnic groups in China to unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, so as to achieve greater progress and prosperity in China.

Those sending congratulatory messages also include:

Ayad Allawi, head of National Coalition of Iraq and former prime minister of the country;

Victor Ponta, chairman of Pro Romania and former prime minister;

Oleg Gaidukevich, chairman of The Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus;

Reverien Ndikuriyo, secretary general of the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy in Burundi;

Peter Lam Both, interim secretary general of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, South Sudan;

Raphael Tuju, executive director of Azimio la Umoja -- One Kenya Coalition Party;

Kgalema Motlanthe, former deputy president of the African National Congress and former South African president, among others.

