Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (1)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties, governments and heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Extending his warmest congratulations to Xi on his election, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress will help China realize the goals of its economic and social development, and continuously improve China's international status.

Putin added that he is willing to carry on with constructive dialogue and close coordination with Xi, and to push forward the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

The 20th CPC National Congress pointed the way forward as China and the CPC embark on a new journey, said President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa, also president of South Africa.

The ANC cherishes relations with the CPC, and under Xi's leadership, relations between the two parties have been strengthened, he said, while expressing gratitude to the CPC for offering support and guidance.

Ramaphosa said he believes that together with the world's progressive forces, the CPC will continue to promote the realization of fairness, justice and peaceful development in the world.

Under Xi's leadership, China has made remarkable achievements in the areas including poverty eradication, scientific and technological innovation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has greatly improved the living standards of the Chinese people and set an example for countries around the world, said President of the Justicialist Party of Argentina and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

Chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) and South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit expressed his appreciation for the CPC's long-term support for the SPLM and the country.

Kiir said he and the SPLM will be committed to close cooperation with Xi and the CPC, and to promoting the continuous development of friendly relations between the two parties and two countries, so as to realize the best interests of both parties, both countries and their people.

Xi's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, fully demonstrates Xi's high prestige and the firm support of more than 96 million CPC members.

Lukashenko expressed belief that the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects will be achieved under Xi's strong leadership.

Stressing that the complete success of the 20th CPC National Congress is of great historical significance on the road leading towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Xi's election proves that he enjoys a high-level of support from all Chinese people.

He also expressed willingness to work with Xi to further deepen the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that the election results of the 20th CPC National Congress showed the high trust and support of the CPC and the Chinese people for Xi. In recent years, Kyrgyzstan-China relations have developed rapidly, and Kyrgyzstan is willing to continue to deepen cooperation with China to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, he added.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov said that the 20th CPC National Congress fully demonstrated that the Chinese people fully trust their leader and support the CPC's policies of achieving comprehensive modernization, realizing national rejuvenation and enhancing people's well-being under Xi's wise leadership.

Berdymukhamedov also expressed willingness to continue to carry out dialogues with rich contents and high mutual trust.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also Pakistani prime minister, said that under the outstanding leadership of General Secretary Xi, China has achieved world-renowned achievements in all fields of the cause of mankind.

He said Xi has played an active role in establishing a fair, just and harmonious global governance system and promoting a sincere and friendly cooperation spirit of all countries.

Viktor Orban, president of the Hungarian Fidesz party and prime minister of the government, expressed his sincere congratulations on Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Mentioning that China's economy and society have developed rapidly over the past decade, and Hungary-China relations have also achieved remarkable results, Orban spoke highly of the comprehensive strategic partnership established between the two countries and looked forward to further strengthening cooperation with China in the future.

Those who also sent congratulatory messages include President of the Militant Socialist Movement of Mauritius Joe Lesjongard, President of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party Bruno Araujo, and Secretary-General of Sierra Leone People's Party Umaru Napoleon Koroma.

