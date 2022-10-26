Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (3)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and heads of state or government worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Under Xi's strong leadership, China has made remarkable achievements of development in the past decade, said Jorge Bom Jesus, president of the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe-Social Democratic Party (MLSTP-PSD).

Jesus, also Sao Tome and Principe prime minister, said he firmly believes that under Xi's strong leadership, the resolutions of the 20th CPC National Congress will be effectively implemented and the development goals of the party and the country will be realized.

Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee fully demonstrates his prestige as a great leader of the contemporary age and the heartfelt support of the Chinese people for him, said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will guide the Chinese people to achieve their goals, said Berdimuhamedov, who is also former Turkmen president.

Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said Xi is globally renowned as a responsible and determined statesman who loves his country deeply.

Medvedev said Xi is a good listener to the voice of the people and takes care of their needs and interests, a unique attribute that makes him worthy of the leader of the CPC. He wished Xi new achievements in his work that bears a great responsibility.

Milorad Dodik, president of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said under Xi's leadership, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, laying a solid foundation for building a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

Dodik said he firmly believes that Xi will steer China toward greater achievements of development.

Secretary-General of the Istiqlal Party and Minister of Equipment and Water of Morocco Nizar Baraka expected to further strengthen cooperation with the CPC and China, a friendly country with a long history, so as to achieve mutual benefit and promote the values of dialogue and peace.

In the report of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi pointed out the central task for the CPC in the new era and the new journey, said Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, president emeritus of the Philippines' Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party and former president of the country.

She believes that under Xi's leadership, China will surely secure greater achievements of development.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Wee Ka Siong, president of the Malaysian Chinese Association and Malaysia's transport minister;

Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party and coordinating minister for economic affairs;

Viorica Dancila, president of Romania's Nation People Together party and the country's former prime minister;

Mohsen Marzouk, president of Machrouu Tounes of Tunisia;

Carlos Lupi, president of the Democratic Labour Party of Brazil;

Gyula Thurmer, leader of the Hungarian Workers' Party;

Richard Todwong, secretary general of Uganda's National Resistance Movement party;

Paul Mashatile, treasurer general of the African National Congress of South Africa.

