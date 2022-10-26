Xi's book on governance of China helps world better understand China

"Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is a must-read book if one aims to truly understand China, German scholar Volker Tschapke told Xinhua.

FRANKFURT, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- To have a better understanding of China, everyone in the Western world should read "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," German scholar Volker Tschapke told Xinhua after learning that the book's fourth volume was exhibited at the 74th Frankfurt Book Fair.

Tschapke, honorary president of Germany's Prussian Society, has been studying the book for years.

At the largest book fair in the world, the latest volume in Chinese and English versions was placed at the center of the China area.

Eight years ago, the multi-lingual versions of book's first volume made its debut also at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Now the latest one has once again offered the world a window to observe and understand China.

CHINA'S DEVELOPMENT PATH

"I believe all the specialists and scholars on China as well as readers keen to know about China can learn from the theories and notions in the book," said Stephan Ossenkopp, a researcher at the German think tank Schiller Institute.

After delving into the book, Ossenkopp came to grips with notions including socialism with Chinese characteristics, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, China's economic model and technological innovation.

"Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is a must-read book if one aims to truly understand China, he said.

Up till now, the four volumes have been published in 37 languages in more than 170 countries and regions, with 39 face-to-face or online promotional activities held in 32 countries.

The book has won wide acclaim from international dignitaries and experts, including former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

At the debut ceremony of the book in October 2014, Schroeder said that the book can help people know about China's politics, and that the ideas of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and an open, stable, and affluent China are also in the interests of Europe.

PEOPLE-CENTERED PHILOSOPHY

"Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" explains how China has eliminated absolute poverty and promoted the Belt and Road cooperation, from which people can comprehend the philosophy of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which is people-centered and keeps the whole world in mind, said Tschapke.

In the book covering a wide range of areas, including China's political, economic and social development, the concept that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" demonstrates the high importance China has placed on ecological civilization, said Michael Borchmann, a German expert on China and former head of the European and International Affairs Division of the Hessen State Government in Germany.

Another theme that impressed him was the CPC's adherence to the people-centered development philosophy. "The book uses examples to demonstrate that the CPC has always taken the people's principal position as its fundamental political stance," said Borchmann.

"The CPC is serving the people with its feet on the ground," he said, adding that with concrete actions, many CPC members attest to the CPC's endeavor to strive for the well-being of the Chinese people, raising the quality of life and promoting social development progress.

CHINA'S ANSWERS TO CHALLENGES

This year, the book fair focuses on the topic of translation and cross-cultural understanding and communication.

Also exhibited were books including "Keywords to Understand China" and "Up and Out of Poverty," which were available in various languages to help readers gain a better understanding of China's efforts in development.

Norberto Calabro, director general of the CG Consulting Group, who had read the first three volumes of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," said he was delighted to see the latest volume available in English.

China's experience in fighting poverty can serve as a reference for addressing the problem in other countries, he said.

China has made an incredible civilizational contribution by overcoming poverty in its own country, said Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder and chairperson of the German think tank Schiller Institute.

China's success has become a model for many other countries, she said.

Led by the CPC, China has secured "rocket development," Tschapke said. In terms of how China copes with new challenges and deals with new problems, "you can follow it in his book."

