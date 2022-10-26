Xi stresses studying, understanding, implementing guiding principles of key Party congress

Xinhua) 13:48, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed fully studying, understanding and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC to strive for new successes in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi made the remarks when presiding over and addressing the first group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi shared their thoughts on the guiding principles. Noting that the 20th National Congress of the CPC has charted the course and provided the fundamental guidelines for the endeavors of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, they expressed their resolution to firmly uphold Xi's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, as well as uphold the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core.

In his address to the study session, Xi said that studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the Party's 20th National Congress is and will continue to be a top political task for the whole Party and the entire country.

Stressing efforts in studying the guiding principles, Xi called for an in-depth understanding of the historical, theoretical and practical logic of the fundamental policies and strategic arrangements laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress for the cause of the Party and the country.

A comprehensive understanding of the worldview and methodology of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as well as its underlying stances, viewpoints and methods was demanded.

The profound connotation and significance of the great changes taking place in the past decade of the new era should be fully understood, Xi added.

He also demanded a full understanding of the Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese modernization and the key principles that must be firmly adhered to, and of the strategic plans rolled out at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Stressing full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi urged concrete efforts with clear timetables and roadmaps to forge ahead in a down-to-earth manner.

The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, Xi noted, urging them to carry forward the fighting spirit and bear the courage to overcome various difficulties.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)