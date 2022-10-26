Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (4)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he is looking forward to keeping close communication and cooperation with Xi to maintain peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, and wished China prosperity.

Japan and China shoulder an important responsibility of maintaining regional and world peace and prosperity, said Fumio Kishida, president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and Japanese prime minister.

Kishida noted that he exchanged congratulatory messages with Xi recently on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, and reviewed the consensus reached by the two sides.

He said he would like to strengthen communication with Xi to show the direction for the development of Japan-China relations to the people of the two countries and the international community, and vigorously promote the building of a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.

Leader of the United National Party and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress and Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, saying he looks forward to the greater development of Sri Lanka-China relations.

Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee fully proves that he enjoys high prestige, said Emomali Rahmon, head of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan and Tajik president.

The decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress will provide guidance for China's progress, he said, adding that he is ready to work with Xi to broaden and deepen Tajikistan-China relations.

Filipe Nyusi, head of the Mozambique Liberation Front party (FRELIMO) and Mozambican president, said he firmly believes that under Xi's leadership, the resolutions of the 20th CPC National Congress will be effectively implemented to improve the well-being of the Chinese people and also bring more benefits to humanity.

Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee reflects the Chinese people's trust in him, who shoulders the important responsibility of leading China to a higher level of development, said Nicolas Maduro, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Venezuelan president.

The PSUV and the Venezuelan people are willing to advance the socialist cause together with the brotherly Chinese people, he said.

Under Xi's leadership, China has made unprecedented achievements, said Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, adding that he looks forward to working with Xi to elevate the mutually beneficial relations between the two countries to a higher level.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi extended his sincere wishes that Xi will lead the Chinese people to achieve new magnificent goals and embrace brighter prospects.

The CPC has been leading China's progress, and Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee fully proves his high prestige among the Chinese people, said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Under Xi's leadership, the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics has made great achievements that have attracted world attention, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party and Cambodian prime minister.

He said he firmly believes that Xi's foresight and spirit of hard work will surely lead China to new and greater achievements and the realization of the Second Centenary Goal.

He also said he looks forward to maintaining close cooperation with Xi, so as to push Cambodia-China relations and the building of a community with a shared future to a higher level.

The 20th CPC National Congress has laid out a blueprint for China's future development, said Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, chairman of the Mongolian People's Party and Mongolian prime minister.

He said he believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC will hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and successfully build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Sheikh Hasina, president of the Bangladesh Awami League and the country's prime minister, extended a warm welcome to Xi's vision of building a human community with a shared future and sincerely thanked Xi for his strong support for the economic and social development of developing countries over the years.

She said she is confident that in this era of challenges, China will continue to shoulder the important task of maintaining world peace and stability.

