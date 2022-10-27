Xi leads CPC leadership to old revolutionary base

Xinhua) 17:01, October 27, 2022

YAN'AN, Shaanxi, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on Thursday to visit Yan'an, an old revolutionary base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was accompanied by Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

They visited the site where the 7th CPC National Congress was held, a former residence of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, and an exhibition at the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, which features the history of the 13 years during which the CPC Central Committee was based in Yan'an.

