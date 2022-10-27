Xi leads CPC leadership to old revolutionary base
YAN'AN, Shaanxi, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on Thursday to visit Yan'an, an old revolutionary base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was accompanied by Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.
They visited the site where the 7th CPC National Congress was held, a former residence of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, and an exhibition at the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, which features the history of the 13 years during which the CPC Central Committee was based in Yan'an.
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (6)
- Xi sends congratulations to Gala Dinner of National Committee on U.S.-China Relations
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (5)
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (4)
- Xi stresses studying, understanding, implementing guiding principles of key Party congress
- Xi Jinping chairs meeting of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (3)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.