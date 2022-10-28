Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (10)

Xinhua) 16:16, October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian president, wished Xi and all the Chinese people greater achievements on the new journey, saying that Brazil and China should deepen bilateral relations and jointly contribute to building a fairer global governance system.

Thabo Mbeki, former president of the African National Congress and former South African president, said he believes that under Xi's leadership, China will make new achievements in its development, from which South Africa, the African continent and other countries will also be benefited.

Tomislav Nikolic, former president of Serbia and president of the National Council for Cooperation with China and Russia, said China has made extraordinary progress in the past 10 years under Xi's leadership. Xi's devotion to the people and his wisdom of leadership have contributed to the economic, cultural and social prosperity of China and even the whole humankind.

Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, said guided by Xi's vision of building a human community with a shared future, China has firmly upheld the international system with the United Nations at its core, practiced multilateralism and made important contributions to tackling global challenges.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Hun Manet, member of the Cambodian People's Party's Permanent Committee and the country's prime minister candidate;

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait;

Charlot Salwai, president of Vanuatu's Reunification of Movements for Change and former prime minister;

Raila Odinga, leader of Kenya's Orange Democratic Movement and former prime minister;

Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, general secretary of the People's Rally for Progress of Djibouti and minister of economy and finance;

Carlos Faria, Venezuelan foreign minister;

Marlen Mamataliev, chairman of the Yntymak party of Kyrgyzstan

Bashim Annagurbanov, chairman of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan;

Wiam Wahhab, leader of the Arab Unification Party of Lebanon;

Omar El Degeir, president of the Sudanese Congress Party;

Mohamed Jamour, chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party of Tunisia;

Bocari Treta, president of the Rally for Mali party;

Patrick Herminie, leader of the United Seychelles party;

German Cordoba Ordonez, leader of the Radical Change party of Colombia;

Solly Phetoe, general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions;

Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian prime minister;

Rudolf Scharping, former chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former German defense minister;

The Pholsena family of Laos, among others.

