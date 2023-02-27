First 'forest library' in Shanghai opens to public

People's Daily Online) 09:51, February 27, 2023

The first “forest library” in Shanghai recently opened to the public, giving readers the chance to relax and read in a natural environment.

Known as Read & Joy Forest, the forest library was jointly launched by Pudong New Area and Shanghai Library and is located in an urban green space area near Shanghai Library East. Covering an area of 20,546 square meters, it allows visitors to take a pleasant walk in the quiet and verdant forest, which includes Camphor, Cedar and Osmanthus trees.

Photo shows the "forest library" in Shanghai. (Photo/Shanghai Observer)

The design of the forest library ensures minimal disturbance to the forest, with existing green spaces connected by wooden walkways. The library is in the open air and equipped with facilities such as benches and an information booth.

"I learnt about the forest library from my friends, so I came here," said a 21-year-old college student surnamed Wang. "The green outdoor environment helps reduce eyestrain. I will come back for sure."

Having a library in the woods is an extension of reading indoors, according to Xu Qiang, deputy head of Shanghai Library. "It offers different reading experiences to readers," Xu added.

Photo shows the interior of the "forest library" in Shanghai. (Photo/Shanghai Observer)

Most of the visitors to the forest library were young people and parents with their children, who either immersed themselves in reading or took leisurely strolls in the forest. "I was really impressed by the fresh air and the scents of the trees here. I've spent the whole morning indoors, and wanted to get some fresh air. The library makes it possible to enjoy reading in natural surroundings. I feel very relaxed here," said one reader sitting on a bench.

Photo shows a view of the "forest library" in Shanghai. (Photo/Shanghai Observer)

